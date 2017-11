Zitto wary of govt withdrawal from open government partnership

ACT Wazalendo leader and Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe (ACT-Wazalendo) on Monday said he was worried about Tanzania’s decision to withdraw from the Open Government Partnership (OGP), saying it would frustrate Tanzania’s socio-economic relations with other OGP member countries....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News