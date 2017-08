ZIRPP Monthly Lecture: Local Tourism Awareness in Zanzibar

Chairperson: ​​Mr. ​Ali Suleiman Amour​Presenter: Ms. ​Farida Nassor Mohamed​Title of presentation: "​Local Tourism Awareness in Zanzibar"​Date and Time: ​Sunday ​2​7 August​2017; 4.00PMVenue: ZIRPP Conference Room, Tiger House, behind Majestic ​Cinema Abstract:​ The local tourism awareness aims at increasing the level of awareness and participation of local communities in a process of developing sustainable tourism in Zanzibar. It is believed that if the local communities have little knowledge of tourism system and do not understand the importance of sustainable tourism, this can be a barrier to community participation in the development of tourism. As Connell...

