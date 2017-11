Zimbabwe's Ruling Party to Mugabe: Resign or Be Impeached

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party has given President Robert Mugabe until noon Monday to resign or face impeachment. ZANU-PF has installed former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who Mugabe dismissed two weeks earlier, as the party's new chief. Party leaders have also expelled Mugabe's wife, Grace, leader of the ZANU-PF Women's League, from membership in the ruling party. On Saturday, thousands of exuberant Zimbabwean demonstrators flooded the streets of Harare, some of whom marched toward the official residence of Mugabe amid nationwide protests calling for the his resignation. The protesters — some...

