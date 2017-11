Zimbabwe's President Clings to Power After Being Sacked As Ruling Party Leader

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addressed the nation in a televised speech Sunday after being sacked as the ruling party leader. Reading his statement in a hesitant manner, the 93-year-old leader said “the pillars of state remained functional” during the most recent political turmoil and made it known he would preside over his party's congress in December. Zlatica Hoke reports....

Published By: VOA Africa - Yesterday

