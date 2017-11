Zimbabwe's Mugabe Skirts Resignation

In a much awaited address to the nation, Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe did not resign Sunday, despite calls from his own party to do so. "We must learn to forgive, and to resolve contradictions in comradely spirit," Mugabe said in a televised address, noting he acknowledges concerns brought up by the ruling ZANU-PF party, which has given Mugabe until noon Monday to resign or face impeachment. Mugabe said the events of this week in Zimbabwe are not a threat to the constitution or to his authority as head of state...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

