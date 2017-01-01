Zimbabwe's military seizes state TV broadcaster
The army took over the national broadcaster, but denied it was staging a coup....
Share |
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New in last 15 minutes
- Zimbabwe crisis: Army takes over but denies coup BBC News Africa (Today) - The military reads a statement after seizing state TV but insists that President Mugabe is...
- In the last 2 hours
- Zimbabwe crisis: Army seizes broadcaster but denies coup BBC News Africa (Today) - The military reads a statement after seizing state TV, but denies wanting to depose Robert...
- In the last 3 hours
- Zimbabwe coup feared as military vows Robert Mugabe 'safe and sound' DW World (Today) - A military spokesman has dismissed rumours of a coup, despite its appearances otherwise. The country...
- In the last 6 hours
- Zimbabwe's Military Denies Military Takeover VOA Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's military said Wednesday it is not carrying out a military takeover of the government...
- Zimbabwe crisis: Army says it is 'targeting criminals', not Mugabe BBC News Africa (Today) - The military reads out a statement on Zimbabwean TV, but denies it wants to depose...
- In the last 12 hours
- Zimbabwe coup feared amid explosions in Harare and reported seizure of state media DW World (Today) - Explosions have rocked the capital amid rumours of an army takeover. Tensions have risen across...
- Several Explosions Heard in Zimbabwe Capital VOA Africa (Today) - At least three explosions, as well as heavy gunfire, were heard in the Zimbabwe capital...
- Zimbabwe crisis: Soldiers 'take over broadcaster ZBC' BBC News Africa (Today) - Troops are reported to have taken over the radio and TV HQ in Harare in...
- Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe: Decades in Power VOA Africa (Today) - Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Zimbabwe's president has ruled the country since December 31, 1987. He previously...
- Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe: 30 Years in Power VOA Africa (Today) - Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Zimbabwe's president has ruled the country since December 31, 1987. He previously...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 15 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - BREAKING: TAKUKURU wanamtafuta huyu Mtanzania mwenye mali na pesa nyingi
- - Masha aiacha Chadema
- - BREAKING: Lawrance Masha ajivua uwanachama CHADEMA, sababu zote kazitaja hapa
- - VIJANA CCM WAMVAA FREEMAN MBOWE
- - Jeshi Zimbabwe lamkingia kifua makamu wa rais
- - Magari ya Tanzania, pikipiki Rwanda gumzo
- - BREAKING: Lawrance Masha ajivua uwanachama CHADEMA, kayaandika yote hapa
- - Mrisho Mpoto amuandikia Afande Sele baada ya kumsema Kanumba “nimesoma ulichoandika zaidi ya mara 30”
- - Takukuru yatangaza kutoa Sh 10 milioni kwa atakayefanikisha kukamatwa mfanya kazi wake
- - Baada ya kutenda mema, wakasema ASULUBIWE!
- - Vifaru vya jeshi vinaonekana kuelekea Harare
- - “Kifo cha Kanumba ni kikubwa kuliko hukumu ya Lulu” – ROSE NDAUKA
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Siri ya Masha kujitoa CHADEMA, Kigwangalla aonywa aache kuvukua makaburi
- - Dk Shika asema nyumba za Lugumi bado zinahitajiwa na kampuni yake
- - Polisi waongea ilivyokua mpaka wakamuachia Dr. Luis Shika leo
- - Takukuru yalifanyia kazi suala la Nyalandu
- - Takukuru waingia kazini ‘issue’ ya Nyalandu
- - Jeshi la Zimbabwe ladhibiti kituo cha habari cha taifa ZBC
- - Mama Kanumba asema Lulu atatoka, Kanumba hatarudi tena
- - Mbarawa amjia juu Saada Mkuya
- - Harakati za kijeshi zaleta wasiwasi Harare
- - Vifaru vyarandaranda jijini Harare
- - Masha arejea CCM, ajitoa Chadema
- - Dk Kigwangalla aonywa ‘kufukua makaburi’
- - VIDEO: Baba Kanumba aongea, hajafurahishwa na Hukumu aliyopewa Lulu
- - Jeshi la Zimbabwe lakanusha kufanya mapinduzi
- - Mahakama yamwacha Ray njia panda kesi ya Lulu
- - BREAKING: TAKUKURU waongea, wanamtafuta huyu Mtanzania
- - Serikali, mabenki kupiga mnada mali za Rwigara