Zimbabwe's Military Denies Military Takeover
Zimbabwe's military said Wednesday it is not carrying out a military takeover of the government and that both longtime President Robert Mugabe and his family are safe. "We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice," the military said in a statement on state television. The announcement followed witness reports of at least three explosions and heavy gunfire in the capital city of Harare early Wednesday. Witnesses also said military vehicles...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 hours
- Zimbabwe crisis: Army says it is 'targeting criminals', not Mugabe BBC News Africa (Today) - The military reads out a statement on Zimbabwean TV, but denies it wants to depose...
- In the last 3 hours
- Who Is Emmerson Mnangagwa? VOA Africa (Today) - Emmerson Mnangagwa is a politician and former vice president of Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa, born September 15,...
- In the last 6 hours
- Zimbabwe coup feared amid explosions in Harare and reported seizure of state media DW World (Today) - Explosions have rocked the capital amid rumours of an army takeover. Tensions have risen across...
- Several Explosions Heard in Zimbabwe Capital VOA Africa (Today) - At least three explosions, as well as heavy gunfire, were heard in the Zimbabwe capital...
- Zimbabwe Army Chief Continues to Clash With Government Officials VOA Africa (Today) - Political tensions ratcheted up in Zimbabwe this week as the commander of the army, General...
- In the last 12 hours
- Zimbabwe military threatens coup against Robert Mugabe and ZANU-PF DW World (Today) - The country is on edge after a scathing statement by its military. Zimbabwe's army seems...
- Military Vehicles Reported Outside Zimbabwe Capital VOA Africa (Today) - Military vehicles were reported to be heading toward Zimbabwe's capital Tuesday, a day after the...
- Tillerson expected to press Myanmar military to end Rohingya crisis DW World (Today) - The crisis facing Myanmar's Rohingya shows no sign of abating. The US response has been...
- In the last 1 day
- Witnesses: Tanks Seen Heading Toward Zimbabwe Capital VOA Africa (Today) - Four tanks were seen heading towards the Zimbabwe capital Harare on Tuesday, witnesses said, a...
- Mugabe allies hit out at Zimbabwe army chief BBC News Africa (Today) - Backers of President Mugabe's wife tell the army chief to stay in "barracks" after takeover...
Popular Posts
- - Rais JPM awatumia salamu Nape, Bashe
- - Magereza yaeleza maisha ya Lulu jela
- - BREAKING: TAKUKURU wanamtafuta huyu Mtanzania mwenye mali na pesa nyingi
- - Masha aiacha Chadema
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 15 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - VIJANA CCM WAMVAA FREEMAN MBOWE
- - ‘Bilionea’ nyumba za Lugumi pasua kichwa
- - Haruna ashusha wawili Msimbazi
- - Jeshi Zimbabwe lamkingia kifua makamu wa rais
- - Magari ya Tanzania, pikipiki Rwanda gumzo
- - BREAKING: Lawrance Masha ajivua uwanachama CHADEMA, sababu zote kazitaja hapa
- - BREAKING: Lawrance Masha ajivua uwanachama CHADEMA, kayaandika yote hapa
- - Mrisho Mpoto amuandikia Afande Sele baada ya kumsema Kanumba “nimesoma ulichoandika zaidi ya mara 30”
- - Takukuru yatangaza kutoa Sh 10 milioni kwa atakayefanikisha kukamatwa mfanya kazi wake
- - SHOMARI KAPOMBE: NAONDOKA SIMBA
- - “Kifo cha Kanumba ni kikubwa kuliko hukumu ya Lulu” – ROSE NDAUKA
- - Takukuru yalifanyia kazi suala la Nyalandu
- - Baada ya kutenda mema, wakasema ASULUBIWE!
- - Nyalandu kuchunguzwa kwa kuitia serikali hasara
- - Vifaru vya jeshi vinaonekana kuelekea Harare
- - Takukuru waingia kazini ‘issue’ ya Nyalandu
- - Dk Shika asema nyumba za Lugumi bado zinahitajiwa na kampuni yake
- - Jaji aeleza utetezi dhaifu ulivyompeleka Lulu jela
- - Vita mpya yaibuka kati ya Nyalandu na Kigwangalla
- - Vifaru vyarandaranda jijini Harare
- - Polisi waongea ilivyokua mpaka wakamuachia Dr. Luis Shika leo
- - Harakati za kijeshi zaleta wasiwasi Harare
- - Mama Kanumba asema Lulu atatoka, Kanumba hatarudi tena
- - Mbarawa amjia juu Saada Mkuya
- - BREAKING: TAKUKURU waongea, wanamtafuta huyu Mtanzania