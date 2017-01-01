Zimbabwe's Military Denies Military Takeover

Zimbabwe's military said Wednesday it is not carrying out a military takeover of the government and that both longtime President Robert Mugabe and his family are safe. "We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice," the military said in a statement on state television. The announcement followed witness reports of at least three explosions and heavy gunfire in the capital city of Harare early Wednesday. Witnesses also said military vehicles...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

