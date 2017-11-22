Zimbabwe's Incoming President Returns From Exile

Zimbabwe's incoming president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, returned to the country Wednesday after spending about two weeks in exile. His ascendance follows the resignation Tuesday of longtime President Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwe's parliament speaker said Mnangagwa would be sworn in as president on Friday. The former vice president abruptly fled the country November 6 after Mugabe fired him. One man told VOA's Zimbabwe service: "This is a breakthrough. ... We are super excited as Zimbabweans and we want to thank God. Our prayers have been answered. We have suffered a lot for 37...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

