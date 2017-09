Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe Says Model Attacked Her With Knife

Zimbabwe's First Lady, Grace Mugabe, has denied assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels with an electric cable in a Johannesburg hotel suite last month, saying an "intoxicated and unhinged" Engels attacked her with a knife. In a previously unreported Aug. 17 deposition seen by Reuters, Mugabe countered 20-year-old Engels' version, portraying herself as the victim after intervening on behalf of her adult sons Chatunga and Robert Junior who were "in trouble with a drunken young woman". The statement said Grace Mugabe, 52 and a contender to replace her 93-year-old husband...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

