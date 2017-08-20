Zimbabwe's First Lady Granted Immunity After Assault Allegation
Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe returned home Sunday from South Africa where she was accused of assaulting a model, state media reported. South Africa's international relations minister granted the first lady diplomatic immunity Sunday, negating a "red alert" that had been issued at the South African border to prevent her from leaving the country. "I hereby recognise the immunities and privileges of the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Grace Mugabe," Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said in a notice published in South Africa's Government Gazette on Sunday. Mugabe landed...
