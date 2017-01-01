Zimbabweans Want Change Post-Mugabe, and They Want it Soon
Zimbabwe gets a new president Friday, signaling the definitive end to the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe. Now, Zimbabweans want to make sure they get to elect their next leader, and to pick a leader who won't shove aside their problems and concerns. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Harare, Zimbabwe....
Published By: VOA Africa - Yesterday
