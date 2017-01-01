Zimbabweans to march as Robert Mugabe's future in the balance
HARARE. Zimbabwe was set for more political turmoil Saturday with protests planned as veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for President Robert Mugabe to be forced from office....
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New In Last Hour
- Zimbabwe latest: Thousands celebrate end of Mugabe era BBC News Africa (Today) - Pressure grows on the president to stand aside as thousands march to welcome the army...
- In the last 1 day
- Zimbabwe latest: Military backs anti-Mugabe march BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Calls are growing for the veteran leader to step down, ahead of a protest rally...
- Zimbabwe latest: Robert Mugabe's party leads calls for resignation DW World (Yesterday) - Several major world powers and even members of the president's party have indicated they would...
- Zimbabwe latest: Robert Mugabe's power crumbling DW World (Yesterday) - Several major world powers and even members of the president's party have indicated their willingness...
- Zimbabwe crisis: Mugabe appears in public as uncertainty continues DW World (Yesterday) - President Robert Mugabe has made an appearance at a graduation ceremony in the capital despite...
- Respect your elders: Why cultural norms benefit Mugabe BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Why political veterans like Robert Mugabe still command the respect and goodwill of their opponents....
- Mugabe ajitokeza hadharani VOA News Swahili (Yesterday) - Rais Robert Mugabe wa Zimbabwe alionekana hadharani kwa mara ya kwanza Ijumaa, tangu jeshi la...
- Robert and Grace Mugabe: What next for Zimbabwe? BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - We look at some of the options for Zimbabwe, its president, and his wife after...
- Rais Mugabe amtunuku shahada mke wa Jenerali aliyemzuia BBC Swahili (Yesterday) - Rais wa Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe amewatunuku shahada zaidi ya wanafunzi 3,300 katika chuo kikuu cha...
- Zimbabwe army says making progress in Mugabe talks The Citizen (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe’s army on Friday said it was making progress in its negotiations with President Robert...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 18 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Rais Mugabe amtunuku shahada mke wa Jenerali aliyemzuia
- - BREAKING: Utaratibu wa kulipa kodi za nyumba kwa miezi 6 au mwaka kupigwa Marufuku Tanzania
- - AUDIO: Balozi wa Tanzania Urusi asimulia walivyomsafirisha Dr. Luis Shika kutoka Urusi
- - BREAKING: Mugabe aonekana hadharani kwa mara ya kwanza toka Jeshi liingie Ikulu (+picha)
- - Pentagon yamtaka Trump kujiuzulu kimakosa
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Bombadier pasua kichwa Canada., Serikali yamtilia shaka Dr Shika
- - Singida United yaichapa Lipuli
- - Bombardier pasua kichwa Canada
- - Yanga kuitumia Simba kusajili
- - Mugabe aonekana hadharani kwa mara ya kwanza
- - YANGA SC WANAJITOA
- - Top 7: Mabilionea 7 wenye umri mdogo duniani
- - Maalim Seif amtega Profesa Lipumba mahakamani
- - Watu 2 wauawa katika makaribisho ya Raila yaliokumbwa na ghasia Nairobi
- - Mugabe ajitokeza hadharani
- - AUDIO: Picha ya Diamond na Rafiki wa Hamisa Mobetto Dubai iliyoleta gumzo
- - Ramos, Ronaldo watupiana maneno Real
- - Spika Ndugai alivyogeuka mwiba kwa wabunge CCM, mawaziri
- - Mabosi Yanga kuitumia Simba, City kufanya usajili
- - Okwi anaitaji bao moja kuivunja rekodi ya Kichuya
- - Kizungumkuti Zimbabwe Mugabe akigoma
- - Mbunge Heche asema polisi wanakusudia kumkamata
- - Hariri afunguka kuhusu ziara yake Saudia
- - Msaada na Pesa alizotoa Rais Magufuli kwa Msikiti wa Chalinze leo
- - Watu watatu wapoteza maisha katika vurugu Nairobi
- - AUDIO: Picha ya Diamond Platnumz na Rafiki wa Hamisa Mobetto iliyoleta gumzo
- - ARSENAL V SPURS… KWA SABABU HIZI, LABDA WENGER AFUTE MATOKEO
- - Azam wamlilia mama wa Wazir Junior
- - MAONI YA MHARIRI: Viongozi Afrika wajifunze kutoka Zimbabwe