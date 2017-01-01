Zimbabwean Demonstrators Holding Anti-Mugabe Rally in Harare

Thousands of exuberant Zimbabwean demonstrators who flooded the streets of the capital of Harare Saturday marched toward the official residence of President Robert Mugabe amid nationwide protests calling for the resignation of the long-time leader. The protesters — some carrying signs that said, "Mugabe must go!" and "Not coup but cool" — came within 200 meters of the gates to the complex and staged a sit-down protest after being halted by national troops. The State House is where Mugabe is under official house arrest and where negotiations for Mugabe's departure...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

