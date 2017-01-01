Zimbabwean Demonstrators Holding Anti-Mugabe Rally in Harare
Thousands of exuberant Zimbabwean demonstrators who flooded the streets of the capital of Harare Saturday marched toward the official residence of President Robert Mugabe amid nationwide protests calling for the resignation of the long-time leader. The protesters — some carrying signs that said, "Mugabe must go!" and "Not coup but cool" — came within 200 meters of the gates to the complex and staged a sit-down protest after being halted by national troops. The State House is where Mugabe is under official house arrest and where negotiations for Mugabe's departure...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 3 hours
- Zimbabwe Demonstrators Holding Anti-Mugabe Rally in Harare VOA Africa (Today) - Thousands of exuberant demonstrators are walking through Harare's streets Saturday demanding that President Robert Mugabe...
- In the last 6 hours
- Anti-Mugabe Rally in Zimbabwe VOA Africa (Today) - Thousands of exuberant demonstrators are walking through Harare's streets Saturday demanding that President Robert Mugabe...
- In the last 12 hours
- Rais Mugabe aonekana hadharani shangwe zalipuka Habari Leo Kitaifa (Today) - KWA mara ya kwanza baada ya kuzuiliwa na jeshi nyumbani kwake, Rais wa Zimbabwe Robert...
- Raia wajitokeza kumshinikiza Mugabe kujiuzulu Zimbabwe BBC Swahili (Today) - Maelfu ya raia wa Zimbabwe wamejitokeza barabarni hasa mjini Harare wakijiandaa kwa mkutano mkubwa unaoungwa...
- Zimbabweans elated at prospect of Robert Mugabe downfall DW World (Today) - After years of repression and economic woes, Zimbabweans have seized a moment of freedom. The...
- Protesters in Zimbabwe Call for Mugabe to Resign VOA Africa (Today) - Demonstrators in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, and in other cities around the country Saturday are calling...
- Zimbabweans to march as Robert Mugabe's future in the balance The Citizen (Today) - HARARE. Zimbabwe was set for more political turmoil Saturday with protests planned as veterans of...
- Zimbabwe latest: Protesters gather for anti-Mugabe rally BBC News Africa (Today) - Pressure is growing on the embattled president to stand aside, following Wednesday's army takeover....
- In the last 1 day
- Zimbabwe latest: Protesters to hold mass anti-Mugabe rally BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Pressure is growing on the embattled president to stand aside, following Wednesday's army takeover....
- Zimbabwe latest: Military backs anti-Mugabe march BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Calls are growing for the veteran leader to step down, ahead of a protest rally...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 18 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - AUDIO: Balozi wa Tanzania Urusi asimulia walivyomsafirisha Dr. Luis Shika kutoka Urusi
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Bombadier pasua kichwa Canada., Serikali yamtilia shaka Dr Shika
- - Bombardier pasua kichwa Canada
- - BILIONEA WA NYUMBA ZA LUGUMI AMALIZA KAZI
- - Yanga kuitumia Simba kusajili
- - YANGA SC WANAJITOA
- - Maalim Seif amtega Profesa Lipumba mahakamani
- - Waliombeza Dk. Shika kuumbuka, adai mabilioni yake kutua Tanzania
- - Spika Ndugai alivyogeuka mwiba kwa wabunge CCM, mawaziri
- - Mabosi Yanga kuitumia Simba, City kufanya usajili
- - AUDIO: Picha ya Diamond na Rafiki wa Hamisa Mobetto Dubai iliyoleta gumzo
- - ‘Tajiri’ nyumba za Lugumi adai ameanza mchakato kurudisha fedha zake
- - HAWA WAKITUA TU ITAPENDEZA ZAIDI
- - Okwi anaitaji bao moja kuivunja rekodi ya Kichuya
- - Hatma ya Mugabe, mrithi wake Zimbabwe
- - Raia wajitokeza kumshinikiza Mugabe kujiuzulu Zimbabwe
- - VIDEO: Dr. Shika alipimia BIMA leo ili zile Bilioni zake Urusi zitumwe Tanzania
- - Mwalimu adaiwa kumpa mimba mwanafunzi
- - Swai ahofu Malinzi akiachiwa, atakamatwa
- - Ndge ya kijeshi ya Marekani yachora sehemu nyeti angani
- - Hariri afunguka kuhusu ziara yake Saudia
- - Waliofariki Fujo za Nairobi leo kumpokea Odinga ni Watu wawili
- - AUDIO: Picha ya Diamond Platnumz na Rafiki wa Hamisa Mobetto iliyoleta gumzo
- - Rais Mugabe aonekana hadharani shangwe zalipuka
- - AUBAMEYANG ‘ATEMWA’ BORUSSIA DORTMUND
- - KOCHA HULL CITY KUINOA KILIMANJARO STARS
- - Simba yaifanya kitu mbaya Prisons
- - Zimbabwe latest: Military backs anti-Mugabe march
- - Zimbabwe latest: Robert Mugabe's party leads calls for resignation