Zimbabwe Tension Simmers, on Both Sides of Border

Amid crisis in Zimbabwe's capital, there is also a flurry of activity in neighboring South Africa. The nation is home to a large Zimbabwean diaspora and in recent weeks, prominent figures who supported the military takeover have cycled through — signs that South Africa is a possible staging ground for what happens next in Zimbabwe. The visitors have included Emmerson Mnangagwa — the man poised to be President Robert Mugabe’s successor — as well as Mugabe’s main political rival, the powerful head of the war veterans’ association and several other...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

