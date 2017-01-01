Zimbabwe Ruling Party Accuses Army Chief of Treason

Zimbabwe's ruling party has accused the armed forces chief of "treasonable conduct" after he threatened to intervene in the country's political affairs. Tuesday's statement from the ZANU-PF party was released amid worries that the military might be taking action to oust longtime President Robert Mugabe. Witnesses reported tanks and armed personnel carriers moving on roads outside the capital; however, Harare was calm and embassies issued no security alerts for their citizens. A spokesman for the State Department told VOA, "We are aware of the reports and are monitoring the situation."...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

