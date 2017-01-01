Zimbabwe Ruling Party Accuses Army Chief of Treason
Zimbabwe's ruling party has accused the armed forces chief of "treasonable conduct" after he threatened to intervene in the country's political affairs. Tuesday's statement from the ZANU-PF party was released amid worries that the military might be taking action to oust longtime President Robert Mugabe. Witnesses reported tanks and armed personnel carriers moving on roads outside the capital; however, Harare was calm and embassies issued no security alerts for their citizens. A spokesman for the State Department told VOA, "We are aware of the reports and are monitoring the situation."...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 hours
- Zimbabwe: Army chief accused of 'treasonable conduct' BBC News Africa (Today) - General Chiwenga had said the army could intervene to halt a purge within the governing...
- In the last 3 hours
- Zimbabwe army chief accused of 'treason' BBC News Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's governing party accuses army chief of "treasonable conduct" over comments challenging President Mugabe...
- Zimbabwe military threatens coup against Robert Mugabe and ZANU-PF DW World (Today) - The country is on edge after a scathing statement by its military. Zimbabwe's army seems...
- In the last 6 hours
- Military Vehicles Reported Outside Zimbabwe Capital VOA Africa (Today) - Military vehicles were reported to be heading toward Zimbabwe's capital Tuesday, a day after the...
- Witnesses: Tanks Seen Heading Toward Zimbabwe Capital VOA Africa (Today) - Four tanks were seen heading towards the Zimbabwe capital Harare on Tuesday, witnesses said, a...
- In the last 12 hours
- Mugabe allies hit out at Zimbabwe army chief BBC News Africa (Today) - Backers of President Mugabe's wife tell the army chief to stay in "barracks" after takeover...
- In the last 2 days
- Romania corruption: Ruling party chief Liviu Dragnea faces fresh probe DW World (Yesterday) - Liviu Dragnea has appeared before Romanian prosecutors amid claims he illicitly obtained EU funds. His...
- Romania corruption: Ruling party chief Liviu Dragnea faces fresh pobe DW World (Yesterday) - Liviu Dragnea has appeared before Romanian prosecutors amid claims he illicitly obtained EU funds. His...
- Zimbabwe military chief Chiwenga in Zanu-PF purge warning BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - General Constantino Chiwenga says he could step in, a week after President Mugabe sacked his...
- Equatorial Guinea: Ruling party expected to win as polls close DW World (2 days ago) - President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has been the country's president for 37 years. The party of...
Popular Posts
- - Yanga kumpiga bei Tshishimbi
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 14 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Rais JPM awatumia salamu Nape, Bashe
- - Magereza yaeleza maisha ya Lulu jela
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Mama Kanumba ashukuru Lulu kufungwa jela, Vita mpya kati ya Nyalandu na Kigwangala
- - Jaji aeleza utetezi ulivyompeleka Lulu jela
- - BREAKING: TAKUKURU wanamtafuta huyu Mtanzania mwenye mali na pesa nyingi
- - Vita mpya: Kigwangala na Nyalandu
- - Masha aiacha Chadema
- - ‘Bilionea’ nyumba za Lugumi pasua kichwa
- - VIJANA CCM WAMVAA FREEMAN MBOWE
- - Italia yashindwa kufuzu kombe la dunia 2018
- - Idris Sultan ashindwa kuvumilia, aweka post 3 baada ya Hukumu ya Lulu
- - Haruna ashusha wawili Msimbazi
- - Simba yamchoka Kapombe
- - Magari ya Tanzania, pikipiki Rwanda gumzo
- - Jeshi Zimbabwe lamkingia kifua makamu wa rais
- - Patrice Evra akivuta gari kwa mikono na kutoa maneno baada ya kufungiwa na UEFA
- - Takukuru yalifanyia kazi suala la Nyalandu
- - “Kifo cha Kanumba ni kikubwa kuliko hukumu ya Lulu” – ROSE NDAUKA
- - Mrisho Mpoto amuandikia Afande Sele baada ya kumsema Kanumba “nimesoma ulichoandika zaidi ya mara 30”
- - Takukuru yatangaza kutoa Sh 10 milioni kwa atakayefanikisha kukamatwa mfanya kazi wake
- - Nyalandu kuchunguzwa kwa kuitia serikali hasara
- - BREAKING: Lawrance Masha ajivua uwanachama CHADEMA, kayaandika yote hapa
- - Vifaru vya jeshi vinaonekana kuelekea Harare
- - SHOMARI KAPOMBE: NAONDOKA SIMBA
- - Baada ya kutenda mema, wakasema ASULUBIWE!
- - Takukuru waingia kazini ‘issue’ ya Nyalandu
- - Jaji aeleza utetezi dhaifu ulivyompeleka Lulu jela
- - Vita mpya yaibuka kati ya Nyalandu na Kigwangalla