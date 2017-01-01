Zimbabwe President, Wife In Custody As Military Takes Control of Capital
Zimbabwe’s ruling party has claimed on social media that President Robert Mugabe and his family were detained Tuesday night in what increasingly looks like an attempt to depose longtime president. “Last night the first family was detained and are safe, both for the constitution and the sanity of the nation this was necessary,” said the Wednesday morning Tweet, sent from the @zanu_pf handle. “Neither Zimbabwe nor ZANU are owned by Mugabe and his wife. Today begins a fresh new era and comrade Mnangagwa will help us achieve a better Zimbabwe.”...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
- Mugabe has been detained The Citizen (Today) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has been detained by the country’s military, his ruling party Zanu-PF...
- Zimbabwe crisis: Army takes over, says Mugabe is safe BBC News Africa (Today) - President Mugabe's situation is unclear, with gunfire heard in the Harare suburbs where he lives....
- Military takes to streets in Zimbabwe but denies coup The Citizen (Today) - Military vehicles took to the streets of the Zimbabwean capital and prolonged gunfire was heard...
- Power slips from Mugabe as military steps in The Citizen (Today) - Zimbabwe's military appeared to be in control of the country Wednesday as generals denied staging...
- +++ Zimbabwe: Military steps in — live updates +++ DW World (Today) - A military spokesman dismissed rumors of a coup, saying it instituted a "national democratic project."...
- Zimbabwe crisis: Army takes over - Mugabe 'detained' BBC News Africa (Today) - The situation of President Mugabe is unclear, with reports suggesting he has been detained....
- Zimbabwe crisis: Army takes over but denies coup BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The military reads a statement after seizing state TV but insists that President Mugabe is...
- US tells citizens in Zimbabwe to 'shelter' amid uncertainty The Citizen (Yesterday) - The US embassy in Zimbabwe on Wednesday warned its citizens in the country to "shelter...
- Zimbabwe's military seizes state TV broadcaster BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The army took over the national broadcaster, but denied it was staging a coup....
- Zimbabwe coup feared as military vows Robert Mugabe 'safe and sound' DW World (Yesterday) - A military spokesman has dismissed rumours of a coup, despite its appearances otherwise. The country...
