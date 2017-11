Zimbabwe President 'Confined to Home' After Military Action

South Africa’s president says longtime Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe is “confined to his home” in what appears to be a military-backed effort to oust him after 37 years in power. President Jacob Zuma, who chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC), said in a statement he spoke early Wednesday to President Robert Mugabe "who indicated that he was confined to his home, but said that he was fine. South Africa is also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defense Force.” The developments are a reaction to Mugabe’s unpopular moves earlier this...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

