Zimbabwe on Edge Amid Negotiations After Military Takeover
Tensions mounted in Zimbabwe Thursday as Southern African leaders met behind closed doors in Harare and in Botswana’s capital to try to defuse the situation following Tuesday’s military takeover. Hopes of a speedy and smooth resolution in Zimbabwe appeared to fade Thursday, as civil society and religious groups urged Robert Mugabe to quickly step down after 37 years in power. But he appeared to resist, and South Africa’s president then dashed hopes of a quick final act, telling his parliament that “it is too early to take any firm decision...
VOA Africa
