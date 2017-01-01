Zimbabwe: Mugabe to meet with army chief on his future
Zimbabwe's president is to meet the army chief amid intense pressure for him to quit....
Share |
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Zimbabweans gather for 'death of a dynasty' BBC News Africa (Today) - Thousands in Zimbabwe have gathered to celebrate the army's takeover of the country....
- Wazimbabwe waungana na wanajeshi kumtaka Mugabe aondoke madarakani VOA News Swahili (Today) - Kwa mara ya kwanza tangu Zimbabwe kunyakua uhuru wake 1980, wanajeshi wameonekana wakiungana mkono na...
- In the last 12 hours
- Sources: Mugabe's Ruling Party to Meet Sunday to Discuss His Ouster VOA Africa (Today) - Officials of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's own ZANU-PF party said Saturday that they would meet...
- Zimbabwe: 'Freedom has finally come to Zimbabwe' BBC News Africa (Today) - There is widespread jubilation in the capital Harare, as people take to the streets calling...
- Zimbabwe crisis: 'People sense Robert Mugabe is gone' BBC News Africa (Today) - Protests turn to celebrations on the streets of Zimbabwe's capital Harare....
- Zimbabwe crowds rejoice as they demand end to Mugabe rule BBC News Africa (Today) - Pressure grows on President Mugabe to stand aside, with crowds marching on his office and...
- Zimbabwean Demonstrators Holding Anti-Mugabe Rally in Harare VOA Africa (Today) - Thousands of exuberant Zimbabwean demonstrators who flooded the streets of the capital of Harare Saturday...
- Waandamanaji wapiga kambi nje ya makao ya Mugabe BBC Swahili (Today) - Waandamanaji nchini Zimbabwe wameelekea katika afisi ya rais Mugabe ili kumtaka kujiuzulu...
- Zimbabwe Demonstrators Holding Anti-Mugabe Rally in Harare VOA Africa (Today) - Thousands of exuberant demonstrators are walking through Harare's streets Saturday demanding that President Robert Mugabe...
- Wazimbabwe wamtaka Mugabe ajiuzulu VOA News Swahili (Today) - Wakati hatma ya utawala wa Rais Mugabe ukiwa bado umegubikwa na maamuzi ya kisiasa, maelfu...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 18 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - BILIONEA WA NYUMBA ZA LUGUMI AMALIZA KAZI
- - Bombardier pasua kichwa Canada
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Bombadier pasua kichwa Canada., Serikali yamtilia shaka Dr Shika
- - Yanga kuitumia Simba kusajili
- - Waliombeza Dk. Shika kuumbuka, adai mabilioni yake kutua Tanzania
- - YANGA SC WANAJITOA
- - Maalim Seif amtega Profesa Lipumba mahakamani
- - Simba yaifanya kitu mbaya Prisons
- - Spika Ndugai alivyogeuka mwiba kwa wabunge CCM, mawaziri
- - Mabosi Yanga kuitumia Simba, City kufanya usajili
- - BREAKING: Kauli ya Polisi Kilimanjaro baada ya kupiga mabomu mapokezi ya Lowassa
- - HAWA WAKITUA TU ITAPENDEZA ZAIDI
- - ‘Tajiri’ nyumba za Lugumi adai ameanza mchakato kurudisha fedha zake
- - Hatma ya Mugabe, mrithi wake Zimbabwe
- - Ndge ya kijeshi ya Marekani yachora sehemu nyeti angani
- - VIDEO: Dr. Shika alipimia BIMA leo ili zile Bilioni zake Urusi zitumwe Tanzania
- - Waandamanaji wapiga kambi nje ya makao ya Mugabe
- - Okwi anaitaji bao moja kuivunja rekodi ya Kichuya
- - VIDEO: Dr. Shika alipia BIMA leo ili zile Bilioni zake Urusi zitumwe Tanzania
- - Mwalimu adaiwa kumpa mimba mwanafunzi
- - Swai ahofu Malinzi akiachiwa, atakamatwa
- - Raia wajitokeza kumshinikiza Mugabe kujiuzulu Zimbabwe
- - KOCHA HULL CITY KUINOA KILIMANJARO STARS
- - ManCity, Liverpool na Chelsea zawika Epl
- - Rais Mugabe aonekana hadharani shangwe zalipuka
- - Maandamano makubwa Harare kumtaka Mugabe ajiuzulu
- - Ndege ya kijeshi ya Marekani yachora sehemu nyeti angani
- - AUBAMEYANG ‘ATEMWA’ BORUSSIA DORTMUND
- - ZANU PF yamshinikiza Mugabe ajiuzulu