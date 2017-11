Zimbabwe MPs Begin Impeachment Process Against Mugabe

Lawmakers in Zimbabwe have begun impeachment proceedings against longtime President Robert Mugabe after he ignored a Monday deadline to resign. Speaker Jacob Mudenda opened debate Tuesday on the impeachment motion as thousands of protesters rallied outside parliament in Harare, demanding that Mugabe quit. The president refuses to step down despite a takeover of state institutions by the military and calls for his resignation from members of his ZANU-PF party. The motion includes charges that Mugabe abused his authority to position his wife, Grace Mugabe, as his successor. Mugabe hinted...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News