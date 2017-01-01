Zimbabwe Judge: Military Action Against Mugabe Legal
A Zimbabwean High Court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe’s resignation was legal, a key decision as the military has sought to show that its moves were not a coup. Experts said it sets a dangerous precedent for the military to step in again. High Court Judge George Chiweshe on Friday ruled that the military’s actions “in intervening to stop the takeover” of Mugabe’s constitutional functions “by those around him are constitutionally permissible and lawful.” Military stepped in The military stepped in almost two weeks...
