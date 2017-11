Zimbabwe, Facing New Leader, Wonders 'Where is Mugabe?'

As Zimbabwe on Thursday prepared to swear in a new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after 37 years, attention turned to the fate of Robert Mugabe and the wife who just days ago was poised to succeed him. The 93-year-old Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday as lawmakers began impeaching him, has not been seen outside a few photographs since his stunning speech to the nation on Sunday night in which he defied calls to step down. Mugabe was said to remain in the capital, Harare, with former first lady Grace but it was not clear...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

