Zimbabwe Court: Military Takeover Was Not A Coup

The Zimbabwe High Court ruled Saturday that the military takeover that led to Robert Mugabe's resignation was legal, a key decision since the military had insisted that its moves did not result in a coup. The court said that the military acted to stop the takeover of Mugabe's powers by those around him, thus ensuring that non-elected individuals do not exercise executive functions The court's decision comes a day after Zimbabwe’s first new leader in nearly four decades was sworn in, promising major reforms to ease the country’s long-running economic...

