Zimbabwe coup: China's influence under scrutiny
Zimbabwe’s military takeover has caught the attention of the world – but could China have known about the coup? Beijing has for a long time been a close ally and Zimbabwe’s top brass recently paid it’s leaders a visit....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 hours
- African Union head says will 'never' accept Zimbabwe 'coup' The Citizen (Today) - The head of the African Union said Thursday that the body "will never accept the...
- In the last 1 day
- Zimbabwe takeover seems like a coup, African Union says BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The military moves to seize power, with veteran President Robert Mugabe under house arrest....
- Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe arrested in apparent military coup DW World (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's military appears to have seized power after having arresting senior officials and surrounding the...
- Zimbabwe takeover: Difficulties of navigating the media jungle DW World (Yesterday) - Where to find the right information about the military coup in Zimbabwe? As Zimbabweans sift...
- Coup? What is going on in Zimbabwe? BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's military has seized the state television but denies this is a coup....
- Army coup and Zimbabwe's media jungle DW World (Yesterday) - Where to find the right information about the military coup in Zimbabwe? As Zimbabweans sift...
- In the last 2 days
- Military takes to streets in Zimbabwe but denies coup The Citizen (Yesterday) - Military vehicles took to the streets of the Zimbabwean capital and prolonged gunfire was heard...
- Power slips from Mugabe as military steps in The Citizen (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's military appeared to be in control of the country Wednesday as generals denied staging...
- +++ Zimbabwe: Military steps in — live updates +++ DW World (Yesterday) - A military spokesman dismissed rumors of a coup, saying it instituted a "national democratic project."...
- Zimbabwe crisis: Army takes over but denies coup BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - The military reads a statement after seizing state TV but insists that President Mugabe is...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 16 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Nchi 10 tajiri Afrika kwa mwaka 2017 ndio hizi zimetajwa !
- - MBOWE: “Wachunguzeni Lowassa, Sumaye na Nyalandu” (+audio )
- - YULE NYOTA ANAESAKWA NA SIMBA NA YANGA ATINGA MAZOEZI YA ZANZIBAR HEROES BAADA YA KUTOKA BENIN NA TAIFA STARS
- - UFAFANUZI: Watanzania kukatazwa kuongelea siasa kwenye Mabasi
- - Mugabe azuiliwa na wanajeshi nyumbani kwake na wanajeshi Zimbabwe
- - AJIB AONJA HASIRA ZA LWANDAMINA
- - “Jengo la TANESCO Ubungo livunjwe” – RAIS MAGUFULI
- - TRA yazuia mabasi ya Kilimanjaro kufanya kazi
- - Ridhiwani Kikwete, Mchungaji Msigwa wavutana bungeni
- - Viboko 12 vyamsubiri ‘bilionea’ nyumba za Lugumi
- - AU: Hatua ya jeshi la Zimbabwe ni kama mapinduzi
- - Wahusika wakuu mzozo wa kisiasa Zimbabwe
- - IMETHIBITISHWA: 11 wamefariki kwenye ajali ya Ndege Ngorongoro, iliondoka Arusha ikapitia KIA
- - Mugabe azuiliwa na wanajeshi nyumbani kwake Zimbabwe
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Viboko 12 vyamsubiri bilionea wa nyumba za Lugumi, Mugabe chini ya ulinzi
- - Kunyanyuka na kuanguka kwa Mugabe
- - ANAONDOKA? Tshishimbi atoa msimamo
- - Mwanafunzi aliyepelekwa ‘mochwari’ akidhaniwa kufa amaliza kidato cha nne
- - Ajali ya ndege yaua 11Ngorongoro
- - MWISHO WA ZAMA ZA MUGABE
- - Isabel Dos Santos: Binti wa aliyekuwa rais Angola afutwa kazi
- - Tambwe amhamisha namba Tshishimbi
- - NI KWELI LAUDIT MAVUGO ANA NAMBA YANGA?
- - VIDEO: Machozi ya Johari kwa Lulu, apeleka ombi kwa Baba Kanumba
- - JPM: BOMOENI JENGO TANESCO UBUNGO, WIZARA YA MAJI
- - “Tuache kutishana” – Mbunge wa CCM Munde Tambwe Bungeni (video)
- - NDIKUMANA AFARIKI DUNIA, AZIKWA RWANDA
- - Magazetini leo 16/11/2017.
- - Watu wasubiri hatua za jeshi Zimbabwe