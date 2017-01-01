Zimbabwe Celebrates As New President Sworn In

Zimbabwe on Friday saw its first new head of state in 37 years with the swearing in of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Robert Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabwe has ever known, was forced to resign earlier this week after 37 years in power. "I, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, swear that as president of the republic of Zimbabwe, I [inaudible], of Zimbabwe, and I will uphold and defend the constitution and all of the laws of Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa attested during a pomp-filled, exuberant ceremony that included music, dancing, dignitaries — and...

