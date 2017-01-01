Zimbabwe Celebrates As New President Sworn In
Zimbabwe on Friday saw its first new head of state in 37 years with the swearing in of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Robert Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabwe has ever known, was forced to resign earlier this week after 37 years in power. "I, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, swear that as president of the republic of Zimbabwe, I [inaudible], of Zimbabwe, and I will uphold and defend the constitution and all of the laws of Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa attested during a pomp-filled, exuberant ceremony that included music, dancing, dignitaries — and...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New In Last Hour
- Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa: Mugabe 'a father and mentor' BBC News Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's new president paid tribute to his predecessor and promised to rebuild the country....
- In the last 6 hours
- Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe president The Citizen (Today) - Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president on Friday, marking the final chapter of...
- New Zimbabwe President Praises Mugabe, Promises 'Democratic' Elections VOA Africa (Today) - The newly installed president of Zimbabwe began his inaugural address Friday with praise for his...
- In pictures: Mnangagwa sworn in BBC News Africa (Today) - Crowds gathered in a stadium in the country's capital to see their new president....
- Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa returns: What's next? DW World (Today) - Friday marks a new era in Zimbabwean politics as Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn in as...
- In the last 12 hours
- Mnangagwa Sworn in as Zimbabwe’s President VOA Africa (Today) - Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in Friday as Zimbabwe’s president. Mnangagwa, who was fired Nov. 5...
- Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president DW World (Today) - Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been inaugurated as Zimbabwe’s new leader, taking over from...
- Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in BBC News Africa (Today) - Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president, returned from exile to take up office....
- Zimbabwe: Crowds gather to see Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Emmerson Mnangagwa is to be inaugurated, amid calls for an end to the "culture of...
- In the last 2 days
- Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe granted immunity, won't be prosecuted DW World (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's ousted leader, Robert Mugabe, and his wife Grace will be allowed to stay in...
Popular Posts
- - Habari kubwa za Magazeti ya TZ leo Nov. 24 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - BREAKING: Rais Magufuli amteua Dkt. Slaa kuwa Balozi
- - Lissu yupo tayari kutaja waliomshambulia
- - Msekwa, Kitima, Lipumba waichambua CCM mpya
- - Oparesheni inaendelea DSM, hadi kufikia leo watu zaidi 80 mikononi mwa Polisi
- - Kiini cha hamahama hiki hapa
- - Yanga kumfunga Chirwa
- - Gama afariki dunia akipatiwa matibabu Peramiho
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Mke wa Kafulila amshangaa mumewe, Lissu yuko tayari kuwataja waliomshambulia
- - Robinho amehukumiwa kifungo cha miaka 9 jela
- - Dida na Kabunda watua Msimbazi
- - Kitu meneja wa Samatta kaongea kuhusu majaribio ya Ndemla nchini Sweden
- - Mabadiliko ya game ya Simba na Lipuli FCna adhadu zilizotangazwa leo
- - Marais watatu wapamba sherehe za kuapishwa Mnangagwa
- - Madeni, namba vyamkimbiza Beno Yanga
- - Robinho: Mshambuliaji wa Brazil ahukumiwa kwenda jela kwa ubakaji
- - Mugabe na mkewe wasusia sherehe ya kuapishwa kwa Mnangagwa
- - JPM AMPA DK. SLAA UBALOZI
- - Tsvangirai issues warning to Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa
- - Mnangagwa aapishwa kuwa Rais wa Zimbabwe
- - Mnangagwa kuwalipa waliopoteza mashamba utawala wa Mugabe
- - Kinana, Nape waunganisha nguvu tena
- - JPM amteua Slaa kuwa balozi
- - 900 inapendeza azitia ‘nuksi’ nyumba za Lugumi
- - MKE WA KAFULILA AMSHANGAA MUMEWE
- - Emmerson Mnangagwa: Will he be different from Mugabe?
- - Mbunge Gama afariki dunia
- - NYUMBA YA LUGUMI YAKOSA MTEJA
- - Mugabe: 'Zimbabwe's last political king'
- - Sherehe za Thanksgiving Marekani na mgahawa unaosaidia wahamiaji Brooklyn New York.