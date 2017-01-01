Zimbabwe Awaits New President
Zimbabwe could have a new president as early as Wednesday following the resignation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe. Top officials in the ruling ZANU-PF party said former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in either Wednesday or Thursday. Mnangagwa abruptly fled the country November 6 after Mugabe fired him, but he was expected to return Wednesday. Car horns blared as people danced, cheered and waved in the capital, Harare, to celebrate the news of Mugabe's departure, which he announced Tuesday in a letter read out by the speaker of...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns DW World (Yesterday) - Robert Mugabe has resigned as president of Zimbabwe, ending almost four decades of rule. The...
- In the last 1 day
- Zimbabwe Parliament Speaker Says Mugabe Has Resigned VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has resigned, according to the speaker of Zimbabwe's parliament. Speaker Jacob...
- Robert Mugabe: Is Zimbabwe's ex-president a hero or villain? BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - A profile of Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe, accused of destroying a prosperous country for...
- Robert Mugabe: From war hero to resignation as president BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's leader Robert Mugabe has resigned as president of Zimbabwe, ending a 37-year rule....
- Zimbabwe's President Mugabe 'resigns' BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - President Robert Mugabe has resigned, the speaker of Zimbabwe's parliament says....
- Mugabe impeachment: Zimbabwe MPs debate motion against president BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's parliament opens proceedings against the president, who refuses to quit despite an army takeover....
- Zimbabwe crisis: Parliament starts process to impeach Robert Mugabe DW World (Yesterday) - Lawmakers have gathered in parliament as the ruling ZANU-PF party moves to start impeachment proceedings...
- In the last 2 days
- Zimbabwe latest: Mugabe 'let wife Grace usurp power' BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - The impeachment of Zimbabwe's president will start on Tuesday, a ruling party official says....
- In the last 3 days
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe faces looming resignation deadline BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - Zimbabwe's president has defied calls to resign despite his own party's threat to impeach him....
- Zimbabwe's likely next leader BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - Zimbabwe's former vice-president has had a volatile political career....
Popular Posts
- - RAIS MAGUFULI KUFUTA MATUMIZI YA DOLA NCHINI NI SAHIHI
- - Habari kubwa za Magazeti ya TZ leo Nov. 22 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Kauli ya Chadema baada ya Mwenyekiti Bavicha kuhamia CCM
- - BREAKING: Hatimae Robert Mugabe ajiuzulu, Bunge latangaza
- - CHADEMA yatikiswa, wengine mbioni kung’oka
- - Kauli 11 mwiba mkali kwa wapinzani kwa sasa
- - SOPHIA SIMBA AREJEA KUNDINI
- - KOCHA YANGA AITUMIA UJUMBE MZITO SIMBA
- - Ni shangwe mjini Harare kufuatia kujiuzulu kwa Mugabe
- - Maisha ya Robert Mugabe madarakani Zimbabwe
- - Mugabe akubali yaishe
- - Kwa Picha: Enzi ya Mugabe mamlakani
- - Rais Mugabe amejiuzlu
- - Lowassa akanusha taarifa za kuomba kurejea CCM
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Mugabe abagwa manyanga, Siri vikao CCM kufanyika Ikulu
- - BEKI SIMBA AWACHONGEA NGOMA, TAMBWE
- - SIRI YA USHINDI WA SIMBA KWA PRISONS YAFICHUKA
- - Benitez Katajirika kimasihara kwa kulipwa fidia
- - Dk Mashinji amtakia kila la Kheri Katambi
- - SIKU YA PILI: RC Makonda kwenye Meli ya Wachina inayotoa matibabu bure
- - Meli ya matibabu kutoka China mjini Dar es salaam.
- - Lowassa akanusha kuomba kurejea CCM
- - Dk Mashinji amtakie kila la Kheri Katambi
- - Mabao yao yazipaisha Simba, Yanga, Azam
- - Use of Sh500 notes to end
- - Kinara usajili Dortmund atua Arsenal
- - KIVAZI CHA BEYONCE HARUSI YA SERENA USIPIME
- - More Remains of US Army Soldier Killed in Niger are Found
- - African Footballer of the Year - meet the contenders
- - Rais Robert Mugabe amejiuzulu