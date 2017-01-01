Zimbabwe Awaits New President

Zimbabwe could have a new president as early as Wednesday following the resignation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe. Top officials in the ruling ZANU-PF party said former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in either Wednesday or Thursday. Mnangagwa abruptly fled the country November 6 after Mugabe fired him, but he was expected to return Wednesday. Car horns blared as people danced, cheered and waved in the capital, Harare, to celebrate the news of Mugabe's departure, which he announced Tuesday in a letter read out by the speaker of...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

