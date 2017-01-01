Zimbabwe Army Chief Continues to Clash With Government Officials
Political tensions ratcheted up in Zimbabwe this week as the commander of the army, General Constantine Chiwenga, warned the ruling ZANU-PF to stop purging members who had served in the anti-colonial rebellion. The warning came after President Robert Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. That action opened the way for Mugabe's wife, Grace, to become vice president, and then to possibly succeed him as head of the government. Surrounded by more than 60 generals and senior officers, Chiwenga warned the military would not tolerate having a national leader who was...
VOA Africa
