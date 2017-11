ZANU-PF Dismisses Mugabe as Party Leader

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party dismissed President Robert Mugabe Sunday as leader of the party and has installed former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party's new chief. Mugabe had dismissed Mnangagwa as vice president of Zimbabwe last week. Party leaders have also expelled Mugabe's wife, Grace, leader of the ZANU-PF Women's League, from membership in the ruling party. If Mugabe does not willingly step down from the presidency, impeachment is a possibility, the opposition's parliamentary chief whip Innocent Gonese told the Associated Press. The MDC-T leader said MDC-T and ZANU-PF...

