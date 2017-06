Zambia's Political Rift Deepens as Opposition MPs Suspended

Zambia's parliament has suspended 48 opposition lawmakers for boycotting a speech by President Edgar Lungu earlier this year, a sign of mounting tensions as the jailed opposition leader awaits trial on a treason charge. For the next 30 days, the 48 opposition lawmakers will not be allowed to attend parliamentary sessions. The move will effectively kneecap many parliamentary committees, which will no longer form a quorum since 48 of the nation's 166 lawmakers will be out of commission. And politically, it will only further deepen the widening chasm between the...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News