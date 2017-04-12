Zambia's Opposition Leader Charged with Treason

Zambia’s outspoken opposition leader has been charged with treason after allegedly blocking the president's motorcade recently, police said Wednesday. Hakainde Hichilema, who has said he does not recognize former opponent Edgar Lungu as the legitimate president, was arrested late Monday. "It has been established that the opposition leader disobeyed police orders to clear the way, thereby putting the life of the head of state in danger," police chief Kakoma Kanganja told reporters in Lusaka. "We have charged Hichilema and five others with treason." There is no bail on the treason...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

