Young, Talented, and Jobless: Young Zimbabweans Desperate for Change From New Leadership

Zimbabwe has no shortage of energetic, educated young people, many of them college graduates. But what the country lacks is jobs, and the pressure is on for the new government to turn the situation around quickly. VOA’s Anita Powell talked to young people on the streets of the capital, Harare, who say they want the new president to deliver on his promises, and allow more young people into government leadership....

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News