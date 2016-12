Yanga narrow gap on Simba

Striker Donald Ngoma scored twice as Young Africans marched closer to the summit of the Mainland Premier League with a 4-0 win over Mtwara’s Ndanda FC at Uhuru Stadium in the city yesterday. The Jangwani Street boys scored two more goals through Amis Tambwe and Vicent Bossou to move to within one point of league leaders Simba, who were not in action yesterday....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

