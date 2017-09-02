Xi Says BRICS Nations Should Stand up Against Protectionism
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for the world to reject protectionism even as American and European pressure mounts on Beijing to lower market barriers, speaking at the start of a Chinese-led summit of five large emerging economies now overshadowed by North Korea's sixth nuclear test. Lamenting that "protectionism and an inward-looking mentality are on the rise," Xi said that "only openness delivers progress and only inclusiveness sustains such progress." Xi was speaking to business representatives of the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa —...
