World's Only Bonobo Sanctuary Rehabilitating Orphan Primates

Bonobos are primates that are very closely related to chimpanzees, and humans. They are found exclusively in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It's not completely clear how many of them there are, but it is known that their numbers are on the decline. But the world's only bonobo sanctuary is committed to ensuring these animals survive and stay wild. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports....

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Yesterday

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News