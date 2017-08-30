World Health Organization blames Africa's health care inequality on lack of political will
With many African leaders seeking healthcare abroad, the WHO's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is calling on them to take action to improve health care services in their own nations....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Citizens still face challenges in accessing health services: Twaweza The Citizen (Today) - Despite improvements in infrastructure and delivery systems in health services, citizens are still reporting problems...
- In the last 1 day
- Health insurance for youth underscored The Citizen (Yesterday) - Access to health services has been cited as a major challenge facing the youth in...
- World's Biggest Drone Drug Deliveries Take Off in Tanzania VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Tanzania is set to launch the world's largest drone delivery network in January, with drones...
- In the last 2 days
- South African minister Motsoaledi blasts African leaders' 'health tourism' BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - South Africa's health minister made the comments at a conference in Zimbabwe - President Mugabe...
- MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE TO CURB ROAD CARNAGE The Citizen (Yesterday) - The World Health Organisation has consistently recently ranked Tanzanian roads among the world’s most dangerous....
- How Tanzania can achieve universal health coverage The Citizen (2 days ago) - The government envisions a country where mandatory health insurance for all is the key driver...
- In the last 3 days
- Zambia hospitals overwhelmed with too many patients, fewer doctors DW World (2 days ago) - Zambia's government has acknowledged the country's health system needs to be revamped. Equipping hospitals with...
- Myths and realities through an oral health window - 1 The Citizen (2 days ago) - Oral health consist of dentistry, a branch of medicine involving diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of...
- Last 1 Week
- Africa must tell her own story Daily News Online Edition (3 days ago) - WHAT’s in a name? Shakespeare once asked. If we lived in a world of iambic...
- Why we love Africa and its dictators The Citizen (3 days ago) - You must just love Africa. I would never give up being an African for anything...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 30.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Ni kweli uwanja wa Taifa limefukuliwa fuvu la kichwa cha mtu? ukweli huu hapa
- - TSHISHIMBI AISHI KIFALME DAR
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Zitto aifikiria UKAWA kuing’oa CCM, Watoto 5 watekwa kimafia
- - SIMBA KUSHUKA DIMBANI KESHO
- - Mawakili nchini wamgomea Tundu Lissu
- - Chadema yasisitiza kufanya maandamano kesho
- - RC Makonda kasitisha bomoabomoa ya zaidi ya nyumba 17,000
- - Zitto aifikiria ‘Ukawa’ kuing’oa CCM madarakani
- - Oxlade Chamberlain aikataa Chelsea, ataka kwenda Liverpool
- - MBADALA WA NEYMAR NI HAZARD WALA SI DEMBELE AU COUTINHO
- - Tetesi za Soka Ulaya Jumatano 30.08.2017 na Salim Kikeke
- - Masaa 36 ya vita vya usajili, Di Maria kwenda Barcelona, Mahrez kwenda United?
- - NIYONZIMA KAFUNGUKA: Ni kuhusu uhusiano wake na Jini Kabula, mkewe je?
- - KESI YA MANJI: “Moyo wa Manji umewekwa vyuma kumsaidia kupumua” – Shahidi
- - VideoFUPI iliyosambaa !! Ni harusi ya Diamond na Zari?
- - Baraza la Usalama laionya K. Kaskazini
- - World's Biggest Drone Drug Deliveries Take Off in Tanzania
- - PROFESA JANABI AMTETEA MANJI
- - Exclusive: Abdi Banda karudi Dar, vipi kuhusu soka la South Africa?
- - Bomoabomoa Toangoma yayeyuka
- - Magufuli stops demolition of 300 houses in Toa Ngoma
- - Lissu asema mawakili waliokwenda mahakamani hawana mshikamano
- - “Hakuna atakayewabomolea nyumba zenu” – RC Makonda
- - Staa wa Arsenal aliyehama timu hiyo leo
- - Baraza la usalama la UN laionya Korea Kaskazini
- - NEYMAR AMKATAZA COUTINHO KUSAINI BARCELONA
- - Riadha yazidi kuing’arisha Tanzania
- - CANAVARO AMPA MBINU TSHISHIMBI
- - BREAKING: RC Makonda kafika eneo la bomoabomoa Bonde la Msimbazi, atakachotangaza je?