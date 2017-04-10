World Condemns Attacks on Christian Churches in Egypt

The world has condemned terrorist attacks on two Christian churches in Egypt during Palm Sunday services. The explosions at a Coptic church in Tanta and one in Alexandria killed 44 people and wounded at least 100 others. Terrorist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

