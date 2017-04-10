World Condemns Attacks on Christian Churches in Egypt
The world has condemned terrorist attacks on two Christian churches in Egypt during Palm Sunday services. The explosions at a Coptic church in Tanta and one in Alexandria killed 44 people and wounded at least 100 others. Terrorist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility....
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- Egypt declares state of emergency after deadly church attacks BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - President Sisi announces a three-month state of emergency after attacks by IS kill dozens of...
- 44 Killed, Dozens Injured in Egypt Church Bombings VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Bomb attacks at two Coptic churches in Egypt killed at least 44 people and injured...
- In the last 1 day
- Egypt's Sisi declares state of emergency after church attacks BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Three-month state of emergency is announced after two attacks claimed by IS that killed 45...
- Egypt in state of emergency after attacks on Coptic churches BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Three-month state of emergency is announced after two attacks claimed by IS that killed 45...
- 'Islamists set on wiping out Coptic Christians' DW World (Yesterday) - Orthodox Christians in Egypt are the victims of attacks yet again. Markus Rode of the...
- Explosions Target 2 Coptic Christian Churches in Egypt VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Two bomb attacks struck Coptic churches in Egypt as worshippers flocked to church for Palm...
- Explosions Target Two Coptic Christian Churches in Egypt VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Two bomb attacks struck Coptic churches in Egypt as worshippers flocked to church for Palm...
- 32 Killed in Egypt Church Bombings VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Explosions hit two churches in Egypt Sunday, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens...
- Egypt's Coptic churches hit by deadly blasts on Palm Sunday BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The second blast, in Alexandria, hit a church where the Coptic pope had been attending...
- 21 Killed in Egyptian Church Bombing VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Officials in Egypt's Nile Delta say a bomb blast at a church has killed at...
Popular Posts
- - Maneno 38 Mbunge Halima Mdee ameandika kuhusu Askofu Gwajima
- - MBOWE, MDEE WAFICHUA WALICHOHOJIWA KWA SAA MBILI
- - Gwajima azungumzia utekwaji wa Roma Mkatoliki
- - NAPE: TUTAPATA SHIDA 2020
- - Gwajima aibua tena watanzania waliojiunga na Freemason
- - SIMBA MENO NJE MWANZA
- - Maalim Seif: Uvumilivu wetu umefika mwisho
- - VIDEO: ‘Diamond Ameniomba msamaha, Nimemsamehe’-Gwajima
- - Msanii Roma Mkatoliki kutoa maelezo ya kutekwa kwao Jumatatu
- - SARAKASI SAKATA LA ROMA MKATOLIKI
- - Hali sii shwari Real Madrid, wachezaji wamkataa Ronaldo.
- - Abdi Banda wa Simba amesimamishwa
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Askofu Gwajima amtaja aliyemteka Roma, Wiki ya mafisadi kuumbuka bungeni
- - Roma Mkatoliki na wenzake wapatikana Tanzania
- - VIDEO: ‘Halima Mdee nenda kaombe msamaha Bungeni’ Gwajima
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania April 10, 2017 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - VIDEO: ‘Kikwete aliniambia neema inakaa kwenye tumbo la shari’ – Nape Nnauye
- - Taarifa ya Abdi Banda kufungiwa kucheza ligi kuu Tanzania bara
- - Mbowe, Mdee wahojiwa na Bunge
- - VIDEO: ‘Sitekwi ukija sikufahamu labda tupige selfie kwanza nipost’ Gwajima
- - TRAVEL : This is how we enjoyed the serenity of great Mto wa Mbu
- - VIDEO: “Alivamia mkutano mkuu wa chama huku akilindwa na Polisi” Maalim Seif
- - Taarifa ya Abdi Banda kusimamishwa kucheza ligi kuu Tanzania bara
- - Maalim Seif: Hakuna CUF ya Maalim wala CUF ya Lipumba
- - Roma, wenzake wapatikana
- - Mawaziri wabeza kauli ya Mbowe
- - VIDEO: ‘Lengo nikuua upinzani haswa UKAWA’-Maalim Seif
- - Simba yaipania Mbao
- - Waarabu wakalishwa Dar Na Katuma Masamba MSANII wa muziki wa hip hop, Ibrahim Mussa, ‘Roma Mkatoliki’ na wenzake watatu wamepatikana wakiwa wazima wa afya huku bado kukiwa na maswali mengi yanayohitaji majibu juu ya kutoweka
- - Mshauri wa maswala ya usalama wa Trump kujiuzulu