World Cities Plan Increased New Year's Security

Major cities around the world are focusing on security while anticipating big crowds at New Year's celebrations to ring in 2017. Added security is in place in many cities because of the December 19 hijacked truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people and other attacks during 2016. The German capitol has added concrete barriers and armored cars near the traditional Brandenburg Gate celebration venue to protect crowds from vehicles. Paris canceled fireworks at the Eiffel Tower again this year, but a display will be staged along...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

