World Bank: Ivorian Women Could Boost Economy by $6 Billion

As women pound the pavements of Abidjan selling their wares, direct manic traffic in blue police uniforms and host popular television shows, it's hard to believe Ivory Coast has one of the world's widest gender gaps. With stark inequalities in school, as well as in access to healthcare and jobs, the United Nations ranks French-speaking West Africa's largest economy 155 out of 159 countries when it comes to gender equity. "Ivorian women get by because we have strength," said Animata Touré, before trying to cajole passersby into buying her fruit...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

