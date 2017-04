Work Harder to Rescue Chibok Girls, UN Tells Nigeria

Nigeria must do more to rescue the 195 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped three years ago in the jihadist group Boko Haram's most infamous attack, the United Nations said Wednesday. About 220 girls were taken from their school in Chibok in Borno state, where Boko Haram has waged an insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic state, killing thousands and displacing more than 2 million people. Twenty-one Chibok girls were released in October in a deal brokered by Switzerland and the International Red Cross, while a handful of others have escaped or been...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News