Women in Yei Accuse Police of Ignoring Rape Cases

Many women in Yei River state say they have been the victims of sexual violence but say it is nearly impossible to get justice in Yei since violence broke out in July 2016. "Many of these cases are happening in Yei and once you approach the police to help, someone asks ‘what was the case all about?' They blame the victims saying you were looking for it," "Jenifer," who asked to not be identified, told South Sudan In Focus. Jenifer said her sister was raped in June but authorities have...

