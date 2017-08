With Congo Finances Collapsing, Desperate Government Has Few Options

As Congo's government was soliciting urgent help from Western donors and the International Monetary Fund last month to contain an economic crisis, the chairman of the state mining company brought an unusual guest to the prime minister's office. It was Raymond O'Leary, a vice president from Russia's second-largest bank, state-owned VTB, to discuss a Eurobond aiming to raise funds for the cash-strapped government, Congolese and VTB officials confirmed. The choice of lead manager was striking, given that VTB is under U.S. sanctions. Any deal would have shut the door on...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News