Who Is Emmerson Mnangagwa?

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a politician and former vice president of Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa, born September 15, 1946, is nicknamed "Ngwena," or "The Crocodile." In 1963, soon after modern Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU-PF was formed, Mnangagwa was part of the first group of young party leaders sent to China for military training. Upon his return, he earned his nickname by leading a group of fighters called the Crocodile Gang during the country's war of independence against Rhodesia's white-minority rule. Mnangagwa's gang blew up several trains. He was arrested in 1965 and sentenced...

