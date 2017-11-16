White House Says Elephant Trophy Decision Not Yet Finalized

The White House on Thursday said it had not yet finalized a decision to allow trophy hunters who kill elephants in two African countries to bring the endangered animals home as trophies, a planned move that had outraged U.S. conservation groups. The planned move, disclosed this week by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, had triggered a frenzy on social media. Opponents posted pictures of U.S. President Donald Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric, who are avid hunters, posing with the cut-off tail of a slain elephant and other dead...

