White House Says Elephant Trophy Decision Not Yet Finalized
The White House on Thursday said it had not yet finalized a decision to allow trophy hunters who kill elephants in two African countries to bring the endangered animals home as trophies, a planned move that had outraged U.S. conservation groups. The planned move, disclosed this week by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, had triggered a frenzy on social media. Opponents posted pictures of U.S. President Donald Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric, who are avid hunters, posing with the cut-off tail of a slain elephant and other dead...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
