WHAT OTHERS SAY: The last eventful four years in Kenya…then Magufuli came along

Kenya is still in a long and anxiety-filled election season. The elections were held on August 8; President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner on August 11; Raila Odinga filed a petition challenging the results on August 18; and on September 1 the Supreme Court overturned the presidential vote, and ordered a new one within 60 days....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News