What Now for Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe hovers in a state of uncertainty after the nation’s army moved on the capital Tuesday. After nearly four decades in office, President Robert Mugabe appears to have finally gone too far in firing his vice president and positioning his wife to succeed him. No one saw it coming, and yet, everyone saw it coming. For at least a decade, Zimbabwe’s standards of living have been sliding — its economy is in shambles, its health system in tatters, its elections discredited, its infrastructure a shadow of the promise the nation held...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

