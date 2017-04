VP: Gambia Thankful, Optimistic, but Challenges Lie Ahead 

Since the departure of Gambia’s long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh, newly elected president Adama Barrow’s government has been taking steps to restore the economy, rule of law and political reforms after two decades of one-party rule. Gambia’s vice president recently visited the United States to “thank its partners for the help they provided during her nation’s political impasse,” she said. In an exclusive interview, Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang also told VOA’s Mariama Diallo about the challenges her country is facing, such as a lack of water and electricity, and possible currency depreciation....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

