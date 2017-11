Vote Counting Under Way in Somaliland Presidential Election

Vote counting is underway in Somaliland after the breakaway republic held its presidential election. Three candidates are competing to replace President Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud, who opted not to seek re-election. The three candidates, Muse Bihi Abdi of the ruling Kulmiye party, Faysal Ali Warabe of UCID and Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani party, cast their votes Monday in Hargeisa, the capital. Somaliland's electoral commission said voting was peaceful in all of the republic's six regions. It said it recorded an incident in Togdher region where at least one...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

