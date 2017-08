Visiting US Lawmaker Urges Aid to Central African Republic

A member of a U.S. congressional delegation on Thursday called for urgent aid to Central African Republic during a visit to the impoverished country, where deadly sectarian violence is surging again. Hundreds of people have been killed this year and more than 600,000 have been displaced. Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, a Democrat who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Associated Press that the international community "has to think about the long-term implications of abandoning our efforts to stabilize this country." Cicilline criticized the recent withdrawal...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News