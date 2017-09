Viral Kaepernick Cartoon Inspired by '68 Olympic Protest

Sudanese cartoonist Khalid Albaih had never heard of National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick before he visited the United States last September. In fact, Albaih has never followed the NFL. Hard-hitting American football is barely known in central Africa. But he became inspired by Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the U.S. Albaih said when he first saw the image of Kaepernick kneeling, it reminded him of the 1968 Olympics, when American track stars John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised...

