Violent Unrest in Northwest Cameroon as Strike Tensions Simmer

Violent unrest broke out in northwestern Cameroon after gendarmes shot dead a teenage boy on Monday. The unrest points to the continued tensions in the country’s two English-speaking regions, even after President Paul Biya ordered the release last week of 55 detainees in a bid to reopen dialogue and resolve the nine-month strike. Hundreds of people shouted and ran to seek refuge Monday evening at the cathedral in Cameroon’s northwestern town of Kumbo amid the unrest. Christopher Tatah, one of the local residents leading people to the church, says...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News